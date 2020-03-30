Plant equipment theft

NaVCIS, the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service, have been supporting the Police Crime Prevention Academy in delivery of the Academy’s Level three and four crime prevention qualifications.

NaVCIS is a national police unit that works to combat vehicle finance crime and associated serious and organised crime. NaVCIS works with partner agencies across law enforcement and the private sector, to mitigate the threats posed by theft and fraud to the vehicle finance sector, national freight and haulage industry, plant machinery and leisure vehicle industries and users. NaVCIS have been providing training around issues relating to the theft of Agricultural and Plant equipment.

Head of the Academy Guy Collyer said: “The Academy has been delighted to have the opportunity to work with NaVCIS and make delegates aware of this vital national resource. In addition, many of our delegates come from forces and organisations which geographically include a significant rural area, so an input that references practical ways to work with rural communities to help prevent and reduce crime is proving very useful.”

Detective Chief Inspector Brett Mallon of NaVCIS, said: “NaVCIS has subject matter experts and unique relationships that bridge industry and law enforcement. On behalf of UK policing we gather the national picture on the theft of heavy plant and agricultural machinery, so that we can quickly identify, influence and assist the response to these crimes that blight our rural areas. Our work with the Police Crime Prevention Academy is incredibly valuable in providing consistent, high quality crime prevention advice that is vital to keep our communities safe.”

The accredited Level 3 Award in Introduction to Crime Prevention qualification is aimed at anyone whose role will involve providing practical crime prevention advice to communities. This includes being able to undertake domestic surveys and make appropriate recommendations for suitable security products. The Level 3 qualification can be dovetailed into CPD for officers and staff, besides providing a stepping stone to the specialist qualification of the Level 4 Certificate in Crime Prevention for Practitioners.

About PCPA

The Police Crime Prevention Academy (PCPA) is part of Police Crime Prevention Initiatives (PCPI), the police-owned organisation that works on behalf of the Police Service throughout the UK to deliver a wide range of crime prevention and police demand reduction initiatives. The Academy, as an approved centre of the awarding body ProQual, has been delivering the nationally recognised generation of Ofqaul regulated qualifications in crime prevention and designing out crime since September 2018. The Academy also delivers a number of qualifications to the private sector, is an APSE Approved Partner for local authorities and provides RIBA approved presentation as part of the recognised CPD for architects.

Visit https://www.crimepreventionacademy.com/.