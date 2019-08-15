While you don’t need a degree to join as a police constable, there are three new ways to prepare new recruits for the role of constable, including an apprenticeship which trains you to degree level. It’s run by the College of Policing as part of the Policing Education Qualifications Framework (PEQF) to become a police officer from January 2020.

Apprenticeship

Join as a constable and follow an apprenticeship in professional policing practice – you earn while you learn. This route normally takes three years with both on and off-the-job learning. On successfully finishing the programme, you complete your probation and achieve a degree.

Degree-holder entry

If you have a degree in any subject, you can join and follow a work-based programme, supported by off-the-job learning. This route normally takes two years, and the learning you have undergone is recognised in a graduate diploma in professional policing practice when you complete your probation.

Pre-join degree

If you want to study first, you can do a three year degree in professional policing at your own expense, and then apply to a force and follow a shorter on-the-job training programme. Being a special constable can be included in this route.

Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, South Wales, Gwent, Dyfed-Powys, West Midlands, Northumbria, Avon and Somerset and Staffordshire have already taken up this new system. In South Yorkshire, for example, the force is partnering with Sheffield Hallam University. That uni is launching a three-year degree apprenticeship in policing which will be taught at police premises and the Helena Kennedy Centre for International Justice.

South Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Stephen Watson, said: “This partnership will provide driven individuals across the whole region with the opportunity to earn a degree whilst working with the police as a serving officer. The world of policing is ever-changing, and our officers need an evolving skillset to navigate the dynamic nature of their roles. We are delighted at the prospect of providing this academic programme for our new officers, and we hope it may attract individuals who may not have previously considered a career in policing.”

Sheffield Hallam is also able to offer an alternative route into the profession for graduates through the new degree holder entry programme (DHEP) for South Yorkshire Police. The third route offered by the university is an undergraduate BA Professional Policing degree course starting next month. In total there are 110 apprenticeship places and 70 places on DHEP. Numbers for the BA will be finalised after Clearing.

In addition, those studying on the BA course will see all their lectures delivered online and attend a day of seminars a week. Students will be able to apply for a job as a police officer at any force on completion. Paul Berry, principal lecturer and head of policing in the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities at Sheffield Hallam, said: “The degree apprenticeship allows entrants to receive practical, on-the-job learning, alongside academic theory and knowledge while earning a wage. Successful completion of the three-year programme results in the award of a degree in professional policing practice.”

For more visit the College of Policing website.