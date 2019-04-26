Linx International Group, the UK-based provider of security, risk management, consultancy and training services, has launched its Linx Group Approved Education Partner Program (LGP). Organisations can now apply to join and deliver internationally recognised and accredited training courses from Linx companies – Tavcom Training and PerpetuityARC Training.

The training company says this LGP is part of its global expansion. The program is open to all that meet the strict entry criteria, with the company particularly interested in extending its footprint across East Africa, North America, Middle East, South Asia and mainland Europe.

Director of Sales and Marketing at the Linx International Group, Sarah Hayward-Turton, pictured, says: “Our courses are chosen by security practitioners at all levels and across all industries around the world. By launching the LGP we are opening the door even wider, to enable more people to gain access to best-in-class training.” Hayward-Turton adds: “Organisations joining the LGP will have access to the expertise and innovative teaching techniques of our tutors, to impart skills, knowledge and practical experience, in a way that meets the exacting standards of the Linx International Group.”

The company points to the LGP offering:

· The ability to create an additional revenue stream

· Use of LGP and Linx Group Certified Instructor (LGCI) logos

· Promotional materials and support

· Marketing collateral and support from Linx

· Inclusion in the Group partner and corporate websites to advertise and promote your training schedules

· Discounted training courses

· Access to instructors and curriculum developers for classroom support; and

· Use of online course and student evaluation system

Examples of courses (including IQ and BTEC qualifications) accessible to LGP members include:

· Advanced Close Protection

· Kidnap and Ransom

· Operational Security Management

· Risk, Crisis and Disaster Management

· Managing CCTV Control Rooms

· Practical Access Control

· Body Worn Video

Visit: www.perpetuityarc.com/linx-group-approved-education-partner-program.