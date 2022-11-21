On board at Skills for corporate relations

Skills for Security, the UK skills body and fire and security apprenticeship provider, has appointed Arevika Stepanian to the board as a Director of Corporate Relations (Non-Executive).

In her role as a Director of Corporate Relations at Skills for Security, Arevika will be working with channel partners and media affiliates to increase the support of, and sponsorship for, a skills pipeline for the UK electrotechnical sector, with a focus on fire and security. Skills for Security says that it’s vital that all companies are encouraged to support the goal of a sustainable supply of skilled engineers across the sectors so that businesses can prosper.

Simon Banks, Chairman of Skills for Security, said: “We are pleased to be welcoming Arevika to the Skills for Security Board. Arevika’s appointment will provide us with a brand new skillset and create opportunities for stakeholder participation with both media partners and corporate sponsorship.”

Arevika was a finalist in the ‘contribution to industry’ category in the 2022 Women in Security awards, pictured earlier this month at the ceremony in London with WiS awards night compere, Professional Security Magazine MD Roy Cooper. She is a Board Director for Equality, Diversity & Inclusion at the UK Chapter of the security management association ASIS International, which has globally some 34,000 members. In her day job, she is a Director of Customer Experience for STM Group (UK) Ltd, a security guarding company, a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of highest-scoring SIA approved contractors. She is also a member of the umbrella group the Security Commonwealth, and the EDI Charter’s working group, by Women in Rail & the Railway Industry Association, consisting of over 200 members.

Arevika said: “Skills for Security is a forward thinking company and I am hugely excited by the opportunity to work with the Board to drive the next stage of its growth agenda and build on the successes to date. I am deeply passionate about the security industry, the importance of improving the skillsets and supporting the younger generations, and I look forward to contributing my experience and knowledge to benefit Skills for Security and its partners.”

