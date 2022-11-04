New programme for Domera and Panomera partners

Elaborate training and certification processes can act as a deterrent for installer and channel partners, the German video surveillance product manufacturer Dallmeier acknowledges. To make it as easy as possible for existing and new partners to do business with the Panomera and Domera (pictured) cameras, the company has restructured its training and authorisation. Interested partners can qualify as fully-fledged Dallmeier partners with two training sessions. With another day of “Technical Training”, installers can become Panomera partners.

As the company says, partners must be sufficiently qualified to ensure the necessary quality for the end customer. At the same time, every manufacturer authorisation naturally involves effort and costs for channel partners and installers. The new training programme aims to alleviate this dilemma, Dallmeier says.

Partners can attend the courses online and offline. Only two training courses are required for qualified sales, installation and maintenance of the Domera Single Sensor Cameras. The first is the “Onboarding” (Level 1), which can be completed as a three-hour online course or as part of a “Dallmeier Partner Day”. This is followed by a two2-day “Technical Training Basic” (Level 2). This is preferably held in a classroom, but can be online if required. To be able to carry out projects with the manufacturer’s Panomera Multifocal Sensor Systems independently, interested partners complete a further “Technical Training” course (Level 3). As options, there are a two four-hour “Technical Update Training” (Level 4) and an “Authorized Trainer” training (Level 5), with which partners can carry out training courses themselves.

For partners who need to act without delay – e.g. because they want to serve a specific project with Dallmeier cameras at short notice – there is a “short cut”. With the offer “Team-up” partners who have not yet attended Dallmeier trainings can install and deploy Dallmeier cameras without delay. They can choose from a broad portfolio of project support services and add them on a modular basis.

Visit: https://www.dallmeier.com/service/training.