Linx International Group, the UK-based security, risk management, consultancy and training company, has appointed Group Marketing Manager, Jerry Alfandari and Marketing Coordinator, Victoria Carter.

Fluent in English and German, Jerry Alfandari has a track record managing international marketing campaigns including social and digital content strategies. Victoria Carter brings expertise in social media, public relations and video production to the team.

Jerry says: “I am excited to be part of a team that is working with security practitioners at all levels around the world, to develop and launch new courses, along with innovative training methods.”

Victoria adds: “Training and education has always been central to my own career progression, so I am excited to be joining a company that shares my ethos and is committed to professionalism across the security sector.”

Led by Director of Sales and Marketing, Sarah Hayward-Turton, the marketing team will promote the Linx brand and the work of its companies – Tavcom Training (including the CTSP Register), PerpetuityARC Training and Linx Consultancy. Sarah Hayward-Turton says: “It is an exciting time to be part of the Linx International Group. We are bringing new talent into the organisation, as well as nurturing and developing the skills of those that have been with us for many years.”

Jerry and Victoria are based at the Linx training centre in Bishops Waltham, Hampshire. Visit http://www.linxinternationalgroup.com/.