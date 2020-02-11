Tavcom Training – the Hampshire-based leading provider of accredited security systems training courses and part of the Linx International Group – has a partnership with the inspectorate the SSAIB (Security Systems and Alarms Inspection Board). Tavcom will provide registered firms of the certification body with access to technical security training. The first joint activity is a BTEC Level 3 Certificate in Mains Compliance.

SSAIB Chief Executive, Alex Carmichael, pictured, says: “Training is essential to the security industry – as it helps to ensure that high standards are met and exceeded. However, as a professional certification body the SSAIB does not deliver training. By linking up with Tavcom we are able to provide our 1800 registered firms with the opportunity to access the industry training that they may need.”

The SSAIB and Tavcom previously joined forces in support of the Certified Technical Security Professionals (CTSP) Register, which recognises competency of those in technical roles in the electronic security and fire sectors (the Register is operated by Tavcom). Carmichael adds: “The CTSP Register is an excellent initiative that has had the full endorsement of the SSAIB from day one. Our certification provides a recognised mark of excellence for organisations, whilst CTSP maintains a register of individuals that meet a high level of proficiency. Together we are helping to maintain standards and professionalise this vitally important industry.”

Group Sales Manager at Tavcom, Andrew Saywell, says: “The Main Compliance course is the first initiative in what we expect to be a long and successful partnership, between two leading organisations in the security industry that are united in the ambition to maintain the very highest standards of practice, through accredited training and rigorous certification.”

The next one-day Mains Compliance course runs on March 30, in Whitley Bay. The trainers say that it is suited to all who work on or near a live electrical supply and need to ensure that they are a ‘competent person’ under the terms of the ‘electricity at work’ regulation. For more and to register visit: www.tavcom.com/course/mains-compliance-btec-level-3-certificate.