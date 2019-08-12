Linxville course

PerpetuityARC Training, part of Linx International Group, is offering a new interactive and virtual online learning platform – Linxville. Visually reminiscent of such computer games as The Sims and Sim City, Linxville’s first bitesize course to launch is Perimeter Security. It presents the student with a simulated environment containing a number of commercial buildings surrounded by roads, gates, fencing, lighting and security guards, which link back to the topic.

The learner is taken on a guided interactive learning journey around the site and is presented with potential threat vulnerabilities, suitable risk assessments and information on how to handle that threat or vulnerability at each location. Featuring people and traffic movement, the simulation adds ‘real world’ realism to assist learners in the application of their knowledge.

Linx International Group Director, Angus Darroch-Warren says: “Linxville is a highly visual and interactive concept that pushes the frontiers of distance learning. By presenting graphical mapped real-world security scenarios, Linxville delivers an immersive and educational experience that is ideal for those who are new to security or have it under their remit but have limited experience.”

Linxville is designed to grow and be fully inclusive and accessible, as Angus adds: “We will be expanding the simulation sites to include retail, universities and airports all within the Linxville platform. We are also excited by the potential scope for Linxville to be personalised in order to deliver specific security training for organisations.”

The Perimeter Security online course is available for £9.90 + VAT. For more on Linxville and PerpetuityARC Training’s wide range of in-house, classroom, online and bitesize course visit: www.perpetuityarc.com.