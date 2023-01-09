Atlas Security, the privately-owned security guarding contractor, is introducing a learning portal, Totara, for the personal and career development of its security officers.

Totara is an open-source learning platform, designed to aid employees in an interactive way. Atlas is following in the footsteps of other users such as the NHS, the Met Office, Amazon and more.

Through introducing Totara into their people development, Atlas says that it can deliver individual and collective learning plans which reflect the specific needs associated with officer roles, training requirements and objectives. Progress can be tracked internally with modules available to be amended and re-scheduled.

Interactivity is key; with content creation enabling features, from quizzes to customisable task lists, and a notification system to remind employees of their outstanding tasks.

The initiative is managed by Jill Scott, People and Organisational Director. Jill has several years of operations and manned guarding experience. “We’ve had great feedback on the new system,” she says. “It’s become a new way of life.

“When emails go out on the first of the month, our staff jump on it to finish their training modules, without being chased. This is a very positive sign that our people are keen to learn more and develop!”

Gary Stanton, Managing Director at Atlas Security, said: “Investing in our people is increasingly important to our business. With qualifications and regulations changing week by week, we need to stay ahead of the game and equip our people accordingly.

“Our success is dependent on the knowledge, expertise and experience of our employees. As a result, learning and development are essential for Atlas and its people to progress.”