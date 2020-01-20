The IT industry association CompTIA is working with North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College to offer digital skills across the West Midlands.

Due to a grant from the Digital Skills Funding pot available from West Midlands Combined Authority, the college has launched the IT & Digital Skills Training Academy. That aims to deliver digital skills training. People living in the area can take free training courses, either to join the digital and IT sector, or upskilling if they are in the field already.

The first courses being offered are built on CompTIA’s IT Fundamentals, A+ and Security+ certifications. Each certification provides students with the fundamentals to start in technology. The courses, run flexibly over a 12 week period, are accessible online and enable students to gain qualifications in everything from technology concepts to managing devices. Students can then progress onto apprenticeships or onto higher level courses.

Andy Street, the elected Mayor of the West Midlands, said: “Investment in digital skills will help us future-proof our region’s workforce and continue to help establish the West Midlands as the UK’s leading tech hub. The WMCA’s funding for the IT and Digital Training Academy is a huge step in making sure we are providing citizens with every opportunity to thrive in tech roles, and we look forward to seeing the course make a real and positive difference to the people and businesses of the West Midlands.”

Graham Hunter, VP Skills Certification at CompTIA, said: “Giving people the skills to thrive in an IT role is at the heart of CompTIA’s certifications and this partnership gives us the opportunity to maximise the impact we have across the UK. The West Midlands area has a lot to gain and a lot to contribute to the IT industry and this course will allow individuals and businesses alike to reach their full digital potential.”

The IT Fundamentals certification provides an introduction to basic IT knowledge and skills, while A+ and Security+ develop these skills with training on IT support and cybersecurity topics respectively. As industry-recognised credentials, a combination of the three provides students with a set of digital skills that enables them to move into tech roles, CompTIA adds.

Sally Denning, Director of Adult Learning at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College, said: “North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College has received funding from the West Midlands Combined Authority to help deliver our vision to support and grow a world-class digital workforce. Funding the delivery of CompTIA qualifications will help to meet our vision of upskilling individuals who are looking for a career in IT or who wish to progress in the IT industry.”

The course is enrolling until July 30, and prospective students can apply via this link: https://www.nwslc.ac.uk/it-digital-training-academy/.