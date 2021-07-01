Infosec speakers

Infosecurity Europe, the information security event, has announced its keynote speakers for its virtual conference running from Tuesday to Thursday, July 13 to 1. They are: Robert Hannigan, former Director General of GCHQ, Ian Hill, Global Director of Cyber Security, Royal BAM Group nv, and Robin Smith, Head of Cyber and Information Security with Aston Martin.

Due to the UK government’s delay last month in lifting the final COVID-19 restrictions, Reed Exhibitions – the organiser of Infosecurity Europe – postponed the live exhibition and conference at London Olympia (pictured) until 2022. Visitors, exhibitors and press who have registered for the in-person event will have access to the virtual event. You can register at the Infosecurity Europe website.

The Keynote Speaker on Day One (13 July) will be Robert Hannigan, former Director General of GCHQ. He’s serving as the Chairman of BlueVoyant international. As director of GCHQ he led the creation of the UK official National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and oversaw the UK’s Active Cyber Defence programme.

In his presentation Discussing the Rising Nation-State Cyber Activity and its Impacts, (Tuesday 13 July, 10am-10:40), he will discuss the reality of nation-state sponsored cybercrime, how to mitigate that risk and develop resilient information infrastructure.

Confirmed for Day Two (14 July) is Ian Hill, Global Director of Cyber Security, Royal BAM Group nv, the Dutch construction firm. Ian has 25 years’ experience within the telecoms, IT managed services, internet and hosting industries. He’s responsible for the Royal BAM Group’s cybersecurity strategy and posture. In his session, The War of Attrition in Cyber Space (Wednesday 14 July, 10am-10:40), Ian will look at the dynamics of what global warfare will look like in the 21st century and how cyber defenders can better prepare.

Opening Day Three (15 July) will be Robin Smith, Head of Cyber and Information Security, Aston Martin. Robin has worked across law enforcement, health and UK think tanks to promote ‘freedom through information’. In his case study on the luxury car brand’s ‘Road to Zero Threats’ (Thursday, 15th July, 10am-10:40) Robin will share how Aston Martin has worked with the UK police on its threat intelligence.

Once they’ve registered for the virtual event, visitors will receive a login to the Infosecurity Europe 2021 online platform, which will be open for access until Thursday, July 29. From there, they can browse and add the presentations and sessions that interest them to their plan. After they have gone live, the three keynote presentations will be available to view on demand until July 29.

Nicole Mills, Exhibition Director at Infosecurity Group said: “Infosecurity Europe’s Keynote Stage is where the industry’s most experienced and qualified professionals share what they’ve learned from decades of safeguarding people, organisations, and nations. The latest additions to our virtual conference programme give us the opportunity to hear actionable insights from three experts who’ve faced some of the toughest challenges any security leader could experience during their career. This is exactly what makes Infosecurity Europe a ‘must-attend’ event – whether it’s live or online.”