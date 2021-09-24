Attendees at next week’s event at Olympia in west London – the International Cyber Expo and co-located International Security Expo – can view a new live cyber attack demonstrator, on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 28 and 29. The immersive demonstrations offer learnings, understanding of business vulnerabilities, potential threat actors and practical solutions.

Delivered with CrisisCast, the theatrical demonstration will unveil the mentality of a hacker and the response of a boardroom under attack – in real-time. The watchers accompany cyber victim and attacker through the defending against a real-time cyber breach.

Set on a revolving stage, the demonstration incorporates stage and film techniques, and high-fidelity psychological insights, enabling visitors to see and understand the psychology and motivating factors of an attack from two perspectives – attacker and defender.

CrisisCast founder Brian Mitchell, said: “We’re delighted to bring a little bit of street theatre to International Cyber Expo and break down the fourth fall – theatrically speaking. A fast, hard-hitting story is the best way to bring to life aspects of technical software products, providing interactive opportunities for the audience which embed key take aways and learning outputs.”

Expo Event Director Rachael Shattock said: “We’re incredibly excited to bring a host of all-new immersive experiences to the show floor when International Security Expo and International Cyber Expo open at Olympia, London in just over one week. With theatrical performances that highlight the inner workings of a cyber-attack to sessions exploring the capabilities of British Transport Police search dogs – coupled with the 200 plus exhibitors showcasing the latest products on the show floor – demonstrates yet again why this event is one not to be missed.”

The event opens at 9am each day and closes at 5pm on day one, and 4.30pm on day two. To register for the Cyber Expo and Security Expo, visit https://www.internationalsecurityexpo.com/register. Photo by Mark Rowe; from exhibition show floor at the last Expo, in 2019.

About CrisisCast

Founded by independent producer and director, Brian Mitchell and Oxford PPE graduate and trained actor, Francesca Hunt, CrisisCast is a group of filmmakers, virtual reality producers who use a permanent company of professional ‘real-play’ actors trained in the psychology and best practice of incident management, to test crisis response – whether after an aviation accident, or a hostage-taking or act of terror.

The company has accumulated ten years’ experience delivering immersive learning performances to such clients as the Ministry of Defence, Kent Police, G4S, UK Parliament and the British Army. Visit https://crisiscast.com/.