The International Compliance Association (ICA) is holding a free virtual open day on Thursday, February 18.

ICA President, Bill Howarth, says: “ICA has been raising standards globally since 2001. Our aim is to offer outstanding support to professionals throughout their careers, going beyond training to affect deep behavioural change through long-term partnerships. Our globally relevant and locally specific approach provides a community, network and knowledge library, plus events and forums to make investment for compliance professionals really count.

“Our free virtual open day and interactive event has been designed for delegates to find out how ICA qualifications and courses can help improve knowledge, skills and career prospects. The interest so far has been unprecedented with over 2,000 people from 161 countries already registered to attend.

“The drop-in sessions will run between 10am-2pm GMT and also include a look at the 2021 compliance job market; how can candidates stand out when looking for new roles and how will gaining an internationally recognised qualification benefit their career prospects?”

The sessions will be hosted by senior ICA staff including: Pekka Dare, Vice President; Andrew Clarke, Course Director and Global lead, Financial Crime Prevention; Rhodri Kettle, Course Director and Global Lead, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Heather Wurster, Global Lead, Policy and Soft Skills.

Learning support teams can answer questions and help with next steps. All sessions will be available on-demand for registrants to watch at a time that suits.

Howarth adds: “It’s never been more important for regulatory and financial crime compliance professionals to hone their knowledge and skills as the pandemic has led to shifting patterns of criminality and heightened levels of risk. Investment in the future with the right qualifications, which are practically focused and provide not only technical skills but also the power to drive effective change through enhanced critical thinking and judgment making, is beneficial to both the individual and their firm.

“We therefore look forward to welcoming thousands of attendees to our virtual open day to guide them through the opportunities available to help them progress their careers long term.”

Those who are interested in registering for this free event can do so at the ICA Virtual Open Day 2021 web page. Visit https://www.int-comp.org/.