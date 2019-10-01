Font Size: A A A

Health and Safety North

01st October 2019

You can hear about the new-look NEBOSH qualification, at the Health and Safety North exhibition this month. One of the most popular health and safety qualifications around – the NEBOSH General Certificate in Occupational Health and Safety – was updated in September. Having consulted the sector, the new-look specification has been streamlined and has a greater focus on risk assessment, say organisers.

NEBOSH will also be joined by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) for a session titled ‘Give PEACE a Chance’ in the HSM Knowledge Exchange from 1.15pm to 1.45pm on Tuesday, October 8. This session will explore the use of the PEACE model in incident investigation and the principles of what good witness interviews look like.

NEBOSH Chief Executive, Ian Taylor, said: “I’m hugely excited by Health and Safety North. It gives us the opportunity to showcase our new-look General Certificates for the very first time as well as reveal a brand new course that I think will really shake up the industry. As NEBOSH celebrates its 40th anniversary there’s no better time to be part of the success story and take one of our qualifications.”

Health and Safety North takes place at Event City, Manchester on two days, October 8 and 9, where NEBOSH is exhibiting on stand N28. Visitors who take an on-stand photo and share it with NEBOSH’s anniversary hashtag – #NEBOSH40 – will also be entered into a prize draw to win paid-for study for new National General Certificate qualification.

Find out more about NEBOSH’s new General Certificates here: www.nebosh.org.uk/.


