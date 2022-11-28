Head office facilities

GJD, an Ava Group company, has opened training facilities at its head office in Heywood, Greater Manchester. The detector and illunimnator product company will use the new facilities to deliver its CPD certified perimeter detection and LED illumination course to security installers and custom integrators, besides other courses.

The firm describes it as a comfortable space for installers to learn all about the latest technology. The room features working product display boards, so attendees can get to understand the key features and learn about the value of perimeter protection. Installers will be able to dial into the network and explore the programmable features of IP detectors and IP LED illuminators. They will learn how to integrate GJD’s products with other manufacturers’ security and home automation systems, such as Hikvision, Milestone, Dahua, LILIN, Control4, Crestron and RTI. Attendees will also be able to see GJD laser detectors, which are set up and working for live product demonstrations, training, and testing.

The CPD training will equip installers with the confidence, skills and understanding needed to become a GJD security installer. The course is tailored, the firm adds, so it is suitable for small businesses who regularly complete residential installations, besides large companies who focus on high-end projects.

Gary Williams, GJD’s Technical Support Manager said: “We are proud to announce the launch of our new training facilities. GJD has always provided professional installers with outstanding technical support. However, the investment in our new state of the art training facility means we will be able to provide installers with practical training sessions on a regular basis.”

For distributors

Distributors are invited to use the facility for staff training and partner events. Ana Maria Sagra-Smith, GJD’s Sales and Marketing Director added: “The security industry is changing at a rapid pace, with IP and smart technologies now at the forefront, as well as ever-changing customer requirements. Supporting our distributor network is crucial and our investment in our new technical training facilities will ensure that’s exactly what we will do.”