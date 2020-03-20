A course finder for licence linked courses is offering to pay former military personnel the £1,440 required to set up as a security training provider. Get Licensed says that it’s keen to use military veterans, while aiding their transition from the armed forces to civvy street.

Anyone with three or more years’ front-line experience in the Army, Royal Navy or RAF can apply for the grant – with the candidates’ training costs covered by the firm. The role involves training people for a variety of Security Industry Authority (SIA) approved roles: such as security guards, CCTV operators and door supervisors – while Get Licensed provides access to candidates.

The cost of becoming a fully qualified tutor is £1,440 – requiring the following accredited courses: Level 3 Education & Training (£350); Level 3 Conflict Management (£350) Level 3 First Aid at Work (£240) and Level 3 Physical Intervention (£500). Get Licensed says it will also register the successful candidates with a training body award, provide training equipment, including laptop and projector, provide training content and material and create a custom-made CV.

Training tutor Neal Thomas, pictured, is a former sergeant in the Coldstream Guards. He says it’s an ideal business opportunity for those leaving the military: “When I left the army after 15 years, I found it difficult to re-adjust to civilian life and then the opportunity arose to work in the security industry and with Get Licensed.

“It was quite difficult starting out due to having to complete all the relevant courses. Get Licensed is not only funding this for ex-forces but will also offer the necessary support during the whole process. If you are preparing to leave the military and are thinking about a career, then I really recommend using your expert knowledge in the security industry. For me, it’s been a wonderful opportunity.”

Anthony Milner of Get Licensed added: “Some of the sector’s best training providers are ex-forces because they have already undergone a range of professional training – from behavioural standards to conflict management. In addition to the obvious transferable skills, veterans are focused and have an excellent work ethic – all great attributes that can further raise training standards within the industry.”

Visit https://www.get-licensed.co.uk/ex-armed-forces-training-providers.