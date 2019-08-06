Graduates selected

Pictured left to right at Kings in Bradford are CFO Neil Cossey, Sanah Iqbal, COO Darren Gamage, and Amy Silkstone. After weeks of an application process, Sanah and Amy are the two postgraduate students to undertake the company’s 18-month graduate scheme. The aim is to grow a pipeline of talent, welcoming young people to bring new and creative ideas.

Bob Forsyth, Kings CEO said: “Graduates enhance Kings with cutting-edge concepts and achieving tasks differently – sparking amazing energy, exciting ideas and view the world in a different way. A technology driven company like ours thrives on pushing the boundaries of the possible, which requires contemporary minds to join our journey and make the impossible happen. I am excited about the quality of graduates that are joining Kings and very much look forward to working with them in the future. The scheme truly shines a light on how far we have come as a company and where we want to advance to.”

The two were selected out of 185 applicants. After 50 vetting questions and 25 interviews, ten candidates were selected and invited to Bradford for assessment. The company was looking at developing their technical ability and their inter-personal effectiveness. Darren Gamage and Neil Cossey will be mentoring the two through the coming months.

Sanah Iqbal graduated from the University of Bradford with a degree in marketing. She said: “I chose Kings as I could see how passionate everyone was about the scheme from when I first attended the assessment centre. I felt I could really learn a lot from the organisation because of their continued support. There are many ideas I can bring to Kings and hopefully these can help drive innovation throughout the company, bringing unique solutions to the industry.”

Amy Silkstone recently finished a Business Management degree at the University of Huddersfield. She said: “My goals for this scheme include understanding in depth the different departments at Kings and helping find and develop ways for them to work together efficiently and effectively to ensure optimum business success.”

Visit: www.kingsltd.co.uk.