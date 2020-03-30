In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gate Safe, the charity for safety standards for automated gates, is launching a distance learning version of its Gate Safe Aware course.

The training module due to be launched this week, provides installers and others interested in improving their understanding of automated gate safety, with an opportunity to progress their knowledge while keeping to the UK government social distancing rules. The course also represents a route for existing Gate Safe Aware installers to update and refresh their learning, the charity adds.

The module is not intended as a replacement for the original training, and delegates taking the course (unless they are taking a refresher) will be expected to attend face-to-face training course within the next six months – free – to access the full range of training. Those who take the distance learning are only eligible to a temporary six-month entry on the Gate Safe Aware register and temporary six months of access to the members area (which contains downloadable documents as guidance on electric gate safety.)

The two-hour learning covers all aspects of automated gate safety as a foundation for the more in-depth face-to-face training, which will be resumed as soon as government guidance deems it safe to do so and once social distancing measures are lifted. Training numbers are restricted to five at a time to enable maximum interaction; timings of training are flexible and can be arranged in line with delegate availability.

Richard Jackson, Founder of Gate Safe said: ‘Distance learning has been on our agenda for some time, but we’ve fast tracked our thinking on this given the current national situation. While installers are unable to get out on site this is the perfect time for them to use their time wisely, improving their knowledge and understanding of the safety issues relating to automated gate and automated barrier installations. For some, this may also provide a steppingstone towards expanding the portfolio of services they offer – subject to completing our face-to-face training – so that once normal business is resumed, they can capitalise on the potential to introduce a new revenue stream.”

For more on the distance training visit www.gate-safe.org/training. Training is charged at £225 + VAT per delegate, which also includes further face-to-face training at a later date.