Fund-raising for hospice

Tavcom Training, part of the Linx International Group, has raised £3000 over the last 12 months for its nominated charity, Naomi House and Jacksplace.

As part of the company’s 25th anniversary celebrations, the Hampshire-based training company pledged to make a financial donation to the charity for every course booked between October 2020 and October 2021. Their aim; to help make a difference to local families whose children face life-limiting illnesses. Managing Director of Linx, Angus Darroch-Warren is pictured left, with Tavcom’s Kevin Matthew, right.

Angus said: ‘Tavcom Training and the Linx International Group are delighted to support Naomi House and Jacksplace and we look forward to developing the relationship over the coming years. These inspiring charities offer so much to local families who benefit greatly from the care given to family members faced with life-limiting and life-threatening circumstances. We are all extremely proud of this achievement and hope it will make a positive difference to many children and their families.’

Winchester-based Naomi House and Jacksplace provide hospice care to more than 600 life limited and life threatened children, young adults and families from central southern England. Their nursing, care, play and family support teams are delivering emotional, spiritual, developmental, as well as clinical and holistic care for children and young adults. They also offer vital respite support for families, giving them the chance to recharge their batteries and re-group in a calm and welcoming place.

Fundraising officer for Naomi House and Jacksplace, Connor Phillips, pictured centre, thanked Tavcom, saying: ‘Everyone at the hospices has been completely blown away by Tavcom’s support. Their wonderful donation of £3,000 could fund many hours of a nurse’s vital care at Naomi House and Jacksplace. It is only with supporters like Tavcom that we are able to be there for our families on the good days, difficult days and last days.’

