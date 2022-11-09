Fibra video course

The alarm product manufacturer Ajax Systems has launched the free ‘Fibra product line’ video course for installers and distributors. In the videos, Ajax staff highlight wired systems possibilities and explain all the details about devices and specifics of work with Fibra. The course is on the Ajax Academy online platform.

Completion of the video course allows Ajax partners to sell, install and configure systems with Fibra devices. The course is in English for authorised Ajax partners in eight regions: Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, South Africa, Kenya, and the UK. The ‘Fibra product line’ will be available for partners from all other regions soon. Other languages will be added.

The videos each of about five minutes go through the specifics of installation, some case studies and the maintenance features of wired and hybrid Ajax products. The lectures correspond to the company’s webinars and offline training. Or, local Ajax partners can conduct webinars and offline training.

An authorised partner should ask their business development manager (BDM) for access to the video course. After approval by the BDM, the partner will receive a link to the training.

Ajax has meanwhile launched a partner programme for installation and security companies. An account provides an authorised partner with all the tools to build a business with Ajax. A participating company gets:

– Ajax partner status.

– Access to Ajax marketing materials, action plans and activity standards that will help promote the partner’s brand online and offline.

– access to potential customers acquired through Ajax resources.

– Calendar of events in the partner’s region.

– support from Ajax Systems marketing.

Visit https://ajax.systems/.