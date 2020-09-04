The number of girls looking to learn new cyber security skills surged this summer after National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) courses went online for the first time. The NCSC, a part of GCHQ, confirmed CyberFirst summer course takers rose to a record-breaking 1,770, having moved from classrooms to online. While the number of applications from boys saw a 31pc rise, the number of girls applying rose 60pc on 2019.

CyberFirst aims to ensure greater diversity in the next generation of cyber security people, offering 14 to 17-year-olds learning about digital forensics, ethical hacking, cryptography and cyber security challenges. As a recent report released by the NCSC with the audit firm KPMG, the UK’s cyber security workforce (like security in general) has barely more than a tenth women.

Chris Ensor, NCSC Deputy Director for Cyber Growth, said: “I’m delighted to see that more young people are exploring the exciting world of cyber security, and it’s especially encouraging to see such a level of interest from girls. Our online courses have provided new opportunities for teenagers of all backgrounds and we are committed to making cyber security more accessible for all.

“Ensuring a diverse talent pipeline is vital in keeping the UK the safest place to live and work online, and CyberFirst plays a key role in developing the next generation of cyber experts.”

Comment

Fiona Boyd, Head of Enterprise and Cyber Security at Fujitsu said there’s no denying that there are not enough women in cyber security. “A lack of awareness of the opportunities that exist and an often flawed and inaccurate perception that some groups – such as women – do not belong in the cybersecurity sector, has contributed to a shortage of women in the industry. Although the latest figures show that we’re heading in the right direction, there’s still huge room for improvement.

“The cyber security skills gap in particular is too large for organisations to ignore with a reported 3.5m unfilled positions expected by 2021. Moreover, cyber criminals are becoming increasingly creative and savvy in their approach to attacks, leaving companies vulnerable. By embracing different groups of people with a variety of ideas and ways of thinking, organisations can ultimately create diverse and inclusive teams that can tackle the challenges of emerging cyber threats.

“Raising awareness of a cyber security career at an early age will help introduce younger students – of all backgrounds and genders – into the industry. In turn, a well-trained and diverse cybersecurity team can not only prepare for the future, but stay ahead of emerging cyber security threats that may manifest from technologies such as AI and 5G, and through the new ways of hybrid working that have become the norm during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

