EEMA courses

EEMA the Brussels-based think tank on identity, privacy and trust, has launched six new EEMA training courses.

Decentralized / Self-Sovereign Identity

Kaliya Young (also known as The Identity Woman) will share her expertise in this field of digital identity that is changing how identity transactions take place. “We already have decentralized identity, it just happens in paper,” says Young. “We need to replicate that same model using technology, in order to put information into the hands of individuals and businesses, to share at will, without the issuing party being involved.”

National Identity Programmes

Chair of EEMA, Jon Shamah is a specialist in the operational value chain of national electronics identity (eID). He will deliver a course tailored to government policy-makers and senior corporate decision-makers, to help them understand the standards for national identity programmes and what can arise. Shamah says: “So many different standards and pieces of legislation add to what is already an extremely complex operation. This course will address the current situation as well as providing a looking glass to what lies ahead in both the near and far horizon.”

eIDAS

EEMA’s eIDAS course provides knowledge of the eIDAS regulation, including the legal aspects and the standards that support it (ETSI, CEN, de-facto, etc). It will give an overview of the various technical implementations and the areas affected by eIDAS, Know Your Customer (KYC) and the Single Digital Gateway, as well as addressing issues of identity, authentication and services including signatures, seals and timestamping.

Blockchain

This course introduces the building blocks and use cases of the various types of blockchains and distributed ledgers. Then in a foundation module, the lifecycle of a blockchain, on-boarding of participants and application development are discussed. Also, the European Blockchain Services Infrastructure is addressed, as well as blockchain-based applications.

The eIDAS and Blockchain courses are delivered by Marc Sel, Founder and Director of Trust Warp, and formerly Director of Advisory Services at audit firm PwC, specialising in eIDAS Trust Services regulations. He says: “Both eIDAS (and its successor EUid) and blockchain will influence tomorrow’s government and business landscape. The European pool of talent will continue to find creative solutions to problems. This will increasingly involve digital interactions, where aspects of identity, authentication and integrity are paramount. The objective for these EEMA Training courses is to upskill participants, so they are well-placed to take informed decisions and to contribute to the creation of new solutions.”

EU Legal Framework for eID and Trust Services

This is for service providers in the field of eID or trust services (signatures, seals, timestamps and electronic delivery), as well as providers of blockchain solutions or electronic mobile wallets, who may be affected by EU legislation. Through theoretical and real-life case studies, they will learn how the EU legal framework affects them, and what the legal requirements and expectations are. The training is available in basic or advanced modules and is taught by Hans Graux, a lawyer from Timelex.

Cyber

This provides an understanding of managing a crisis caused by a cyber-attack. It will present methodologies and strategies to prevent the risk of an attack, and how to mitigate the impact of a successful attack on the business, its customers, and the wider supply chain. The course is run by Steve Kemsley, a security consultant at EEMA, specialising in threat and risk mitigation. He says: “When responding to an attack, acting in the wrong way could be more harmful than the attack itself, businesses need to be prepared and need to be organised, to safeguard their customers and their supply chains.” He adds: “The training will benefit those who are running a business or are responsible for information security in their organisation. It will be of particular value to SMEs that may not have a huge support infrastructure.”

Upon completion of an EEMA course, participants are awarded a digital certificate. EEMA Board Director, Lorraine Spector, says: “EEMA Training draws from our unique community of respected subject matter experts, tailoring their syllabus to the specific needs of each organisation. Everyone who takes part in a course will have been taught by those leading their respective fields. We do not believe this calibre of training can be found anywhere else.”

EEMA Training courses are available internationally and can be booked now. Training is being delivered virtually, to meet all national Covid-19 guidelines. Visit eema.org.