Dungeness Operational Policing Unit in Kent has become the latest Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC) site to launch the Project Servator patrolling method. Over three editions in spring 2017 we featured Project Servator at Sellafield nuclear power station in Cumbria, pictured.

Then as now, Servator patrols are highly visible and can happen at any time and in any location. Officers will talk to the public and local businesses to let them know what they’re doing and remind them to be vigilant, trust their instincts and report any suspicious or unusual behaviour, whether possible hostile reconnaissance by potential terrorists, or other crime.

Supt Donna Jones, Project Servator lead across the CNC, said: “As a national armed police force charged with protecting civil nuclear sites and materials, counter terrorism and keeping the public safe is at the heart of what we do. We are deploying these additional tactics to further complement the operational activity that exists in and around our Operational Policing Units.

“Project Servator tactics are not new but allow us to have a focus on community engagement and encourage people to be our extra eyes and ears. This is not restricted to the Dungeness site but also extends to the surrounding area. We are aware of the vast amount of information members of our community have and they know if something doesn’t feel right in their area. All we ask is that they report any suspicions to us and we’ll do the rest.

“Remember, trust your instincts and report any suspicious activity directly to the CNC by calling 03303 138146.”

As set out in Professional Security over the years, Servator is about trained police – deployed overtly or covertly – spotting the tell-tale signs that someone is planning or preparing to commit an illegal act. It’s also a scientific approach to policing, making the most of ‘assets’, whether officers – including work with local security staff on the ground – or non-security locals, and using feedback and data generally to fine-tune the times and places of deployments. Servator is also about community reassurance (pictured, CNC patrol around farmland near the Sellafield perimeter), encouraging people to speak to police.

This follows last year’s CNC launches of Servator at Harwell, in Oxfordshire; and Hinkley Point, in Somerset.

About the CNC

The Civil Nuclear Constabulary is the 100 per cent armed police force in charge of protecting civil nuclear sites and nuclear materials in England, Scotland and Wales. Visit https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/civil-nuclear-constabulary.