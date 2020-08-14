MIAA is the latest organisation to be recognised as a Digital Security Provider by the Police Digital Security Centre (PDSC). Cyber crime remains a threat to business, particularly for SMEs who often struggle to find the expertise and funding to do effective cyber security. Hence the PDSC developed the Digital Security Provider certification scheme, with BSI (British Standards Institution). Their aim; to help SMEs make informed decisions when choosing a vendor and to promote vendors who take time to understand their customers and deliver solutions that are tailored to their needs.

As part of their certification, MIAA underwent an accreditation process and were able to show that they had taken the necessary security steps to instil confidence in their product and supply chain, besides showing that they help end users choose effective and appropriate cyber security. The certification recognises that MIAA can provide solutions in the field of digital security which genuinely solve clients’ problems.

Cheyne Marley, Cyber Development Officer at the PDSC, said: “Trust in any Digital Service Provider is essential. The PDSC recognise the commitment that any applicant shows when applying for the Digital Service Provider Accreditation status and the team at MIAA have dedicated themselves to achieving the accreditation and should be congratulated.”

And Tony Cobain, Digital Director at MIAA, said: “The world of cyber security is multi-faceted and ever evolving. Successful providers and advisors recognise this and ensure that their services grow and evolve to address the threat landscape and meet client needs. But there are a plethora of providers in the market, some with niche skills, some with broad skills, some new to the market and some established. This creates a challenge for organisations who are looking for support in terms of who can be trusted to deliver. This is where schemes such as the PDSC certification come to the fore as they can provide organisations with assurance that the provider has the skills required and has a track record of delivery.

“MIAA has built its reputation on relationships, trust and delivery; for us this certification is further evidence of the high quality of our services to current clients but also our ability to support new ones and we look forward to working with new clients and the PDSC to raise cyber awareness and strengthen cyber defences. Developing and maintaining cyber security is a daunting task but working with trusted partners will bring real value and assurance.”

About MIAA

It’s a shared service, hosted by Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. It provides assurance and advisory services to 80 public, third sector and commercial organisations across the UK. MIAA was set up in 1990 and has grown to be one of the largest providers of such services to the sectors it serves with over 150 employed and associate professionals supporting clients. Cyber security related services are delivered by auditors and consultants. These have cross sector experience at senior level and are supported in their professional development to ensure that they are able to not only support on current issues but can advise on the threat horizon. Visit https://www.miaa.nhs.uk/.

About the PDSC

The Police Digital Security Centre was set up in London in 2015 by the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime (MoPAC) to raise awareness among small businesses about the importance of good cyber security and now works UK-wide in support of the Government’s ambition to make the UK one of the safest places to do business online. The PDSC’s Digital Security Innovator and Digital Security Provider certification schemes were launched in February. Visit https://www.policedsc.com/.