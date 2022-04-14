The physical security product manufacturer Abloy UK has launched a Digital Access Solutions Academy. It’s a purpose-built facility to showcase, work with, install and test the company’s range of products, with a focus on new digital solutions and ecosystems as a CPD offering from the firm. Abloy UK first launched the Abloy Academy in 2008, to cater for its customer base.

Ian Miller, Digital Access Solutions Academy Manager at Abloy UK, pictured, said: “The first focus of training at the new facility centres around our Incedo access control product range, and is aimed at security engineers and sales teams.

“I truly believe people learn best by doing something, so the training is designed to be hands on and shows how to specify, install and support their customers requiring an access control solution.

“Digital Access Solutions is a relatively new area for Abloy UK, and my ultimate goal is to have a variety of training courses on our whole portfolio, equally benefiting our customers and Abloy UK.”

Fort more details, and to book a place on a course, go to https://bit.ly/3vcWiaZ.