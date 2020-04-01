Seven police forces, two councils and an NHS Trust are the latest places from across the UK to have been represented at the latest national delivery of an accredited designing out crime qualification by the Police Crime Prevention Academy. PCPA is the only approved centre of ProQual exam awarding body with link to police body Secured by Design.

Officers from West Mercia Police, Lancashire, Durham, West Midlands, Merseyside, Dyfed-Powys, and British Transport Police, joined staff from Hackney Council, Bromsgrove and Redditch Councils & Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust taking the Level 5 Diploma in Crime Prevention – Designing Out Crime.

Speaking on behalf of PCPA, the Head of Academy Guy Collyer said: “We’re delighted that the delegates on this national delivery include not only police officers but also partner agencies who have a key role to play in influencing the design of the built environment to ensure safe and sustainable communities.

“Using Birmingham for the delivery of this qualification provides a central base with a wealth of relevant and current material for the delegates to utilise, as well as access to professionals involved at the forefront of designing out crime. Our speakers include a renowned local architect, and senior officers from Birmingham City Council where all new housing stock is now built to the Secured by Design standard.”

About the course content

The Level 5 Diploma in Crime Prevention – Designing Out Crime, includes Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) principles and practice; understanding the planning process, laws and procedures; roles involved in the planning and design process; analysis of the built environment products, their standards and use; evaluation of the key elements that prevent and promote crime opportunities; and making effective recommendations for changes to the built or planned environment.

About the Police Crime Prevention Academy (PCPA)

It’s part of Police Crime Prevention Initiatives (PCPI), the police-owned organisation that works on behalf of the Police Service throughout the UK to deliver a wide range of crime prevention and police demand reduction initiatives. The Academy is an APSE Approved Partner and provides the RIBA approved presentation as part of the recognised CPD for architects. Visit https://www.crimepreventionacademy.com/.