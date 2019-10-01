Registration for CyberCenturion VI, a competition designed to test the skills of the next generation and prepare young people for a career in cyber security, will close on October 9. Cyber Security Challenge UK is partnering with Northrop Grumman and the US Air Force Association, to run the annual competition.

Now in its sixth year, CyberCenturion is a sister to long-established US competition CyberPatriot. It aims to inspire young people to pursue STEM subjects in further education, support greater diversity in the cyber industry, and reduce the current skills shortage. The competition is split into two age groups (12-15 and 15-18 years) and four categories (girls, boys, mixed, cadets). Highest scoring teams will battle it out at the 2020 National Finals in Cheltenham to compete for the title and top prize, an all-expenses paid trip to the USA, courtesy of Northrop Grumman. More than 90 teams have already signed up.

Nick Chaffey, Chief Executive, Northrop Grumman UK & Europe said: “Whether it’s launching a rocket to put a human on the moon or protecting vital national infrastructure and information, cyber security and resiliency is at the heart of those important missions. As a science and technology leader, Northrop Grumman needs a future generation of skilled cyber professionals to be leading the way on developing those capabilities. Global cyber education programmes like CyberCenturion are fantastic initiatives aimed at educating and exciting young people about cyber security, as well as exposing them to the endless possibilities of future careers in this field. We are proud to sponsor this important STEM programme in the UK and create fun, positive, memorable learning experiences for students.”

Dr Robert Nowill, Chairman, Cyber Security Challenge UK said: “CyberCenturion VI represents the sixth successful year of showing the next generation that pursuing a career in cyber really can take you anywhere. In the light of the growing cyber skills shortage, it’s more important than ever to show young people how rewarding, exciting and quite frankly groundbreaking a career in cyber security can be. For us, and for the hundreds who have taken part in the competition to date, CyberCenturion does just that.”

And Dominic Surry, Sandbach CCF Squadron Leader and 2019 CyberCenturion Team Leader and finalist added: “Taking part in CyberCenturion is a winning experience regardless of where the teams place in the end. Anyone considering leading a team in this year’s competition should go for it – technical experience is not required but bring your enthusiasm in bucketloads! Boosting our kids’ confidence and ability to perform in a field where there’s so much demand for fresh talent is part of our responsibility as adults, and our efforts pay off as soon as you hear one of your team members describe competing in the National Finals as ‘the best day of his life’. Here’s to CCVI!”