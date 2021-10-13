Cyber centres

More institutions have been named Academic Centres of Excellence in Cyber Security Education (ACEs-CSE) by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) – a part of GCHQ. De Montfort University in Leicester; and Royal Holloway, University of London, have attained gold for their approach to promoting cyber security excellence, and Kingston University in west London is the latest institution to gain silver.

Chris Ensor, NCSC Deputy Director for Cyber Growth, said: “Being recognised as an Academic Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security Education is a significant achievement, which reflects real commitment to promoting cyber skills, and we strongly recommend other institutions apply in the future.

“Cyber skills are in high demand among UK employers, and so we really encourage prospective students looking at their university choices to consider how top cyber teaching might help their future careers.”

Since its launch last year, the ACE-CSE, led jointly by the NCSC and the Department for Digital, Media, Culture and Sport (DCMS), has recognised 12 UK universities with Gold and Silver awards. To be recognised as a Gold centre, institutions have to show they are dedicated to cyber security education excellence across the board, while Silver centres demonstrate excellence in certain aspects and convincing plans for the others. At both levels, offering a NCSC-certified degree is a necessary first step in receiving ACE-CSE recognition.

ACEs-CSE also play a role in nurturing cyber security talent more widely, among staff, students in other specialisms, and through outreach. The next round of applications for ACE-CSE recognition will open in January 2022 to higher education institutions in the UK. More at https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/blog-post/launch-of-the-academic-centres-of-excellence-in-cyber-security-education.