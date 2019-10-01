At the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, the council’s Communities, Partnerships and Enforcement Service has received CSAS accreditation from its local police force.

Training For Success (TFS) Director of Operations Rob McHarg, pictured left, worked with the team of community wardens, to design and take through a bespoke programme that equipped staff to lead on several community protection and enforcement issues including the 2018 royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor.

Pictured are the team in Maidenhead at the Town Hall on September 5, recognised for their achievements by Thames Valley Police Chief Constable John Campbell, centre.

Borough councillor David Cannon, lead member for public protection, said: “Our community wardens are such a great asset to our community and they are now going to be able to support the police around our borough even more. I’d like to congratulate the wardens on their CSAS awards, and thank them for all the brilliant work they do for our communities.”

Andy Aldridge, community warden lead, said: “This is an exciting time for us, and the whole community wardens team are looking forward to the further training that comes with accreditation, and putting what we learn into practice for the benefit of the communities across the borough.”

Separately, installation is starting of Windsor’s permanent Hostile Vehicle Mitigation (HVM) barriers, due to take several months; first in the town centre in Peascod Street and Sheet Street, then in Victoria Street, west of Sheet Street near to the pedestrian crossing; Park Street, at the junction with Sheet Street; Castle Hotel, at the High Street entrance to their parking yard; and Thames Street; by the junction with River Street. Andrew Johnson, borough lead member for infrastructure, transport policy and housing, said: “These measures will make Windsor a safer place without compromising its character. There may be some slight disruption during their installation, but we will endeavour to keep this to a minimum. Windsor’s streets are all very unique in their own way and subsequently, the main task was to find a design that was fit for purpose, but also felt at home with the surroundings.”

As featured in the September issue of Professional Security, such anti-ram, anti-terror barriers are going into town and city centres that draw tourist crowds, such as Canterbury, York and Winchester.

And the Royal Borough has had a £1.5m upgrade of its public space CCTV; the council worked with Computerised & Digital Security Systems Ltd (CDS) to deliver in just under a year. The council has a refurbished monitoring centre, and wireless cameras.

Andy Williams, managing director of CDS said: “We are delighted that we were able to work on the scheme to upgrade the cameras and the control room. The council now has a state of the art CCTV system in place which will help the control room staff work with the police and other authorities to ensure the borough is kept as safe as it can be.”

The previous analogue-era cameras had reached the end of their serviceable life after more than 20 years.