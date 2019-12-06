A further 12 Metropolitan Police officers have taken the Level 3 Introduction to Crime Prevention qualification delivered by the Police Crime Prevention Academy. That covers general crime prevention advice. It equips officers with the knowledge and skills that enable them to undertake a structured approach to conducting a site security survey and making suitable recommendations, including suitable security products.

Insp Matt Turner for the Met said: “Addressing violent crime is the Met’s number one priority and effective crime prevention is key to this. If we get this right we will not only help make London a safer place, but we will also reduce demand on our frontline officers. This course will provide our staff with the theory and practical experience to enable them to make a positive impact and reduce violent crime across London.”

The Head of Academy, Guy Collyer said: “We have been delivering qualifications for the Metropolitan Police for over a year now and as with all police services, we are happy to ensure the content is relevant for the environment these officers work in.”

The trainers say that the Level 3 award can be dovetailed into CPD for officers and staff, as well as providing a stepping stone to the specialist qualification of the Level 4 Certificate in Crime Prevention for Practitioners.

Speaking earlier this year at the Secured by Design (SbD) ATLAS National Training Event, Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Dame Cressida Dick, DBE, QPM spoke about the police commitment to crime prevention. Referencing Sir Robert Peel, founder of the Metropolitan Police, the Commissioner said: “He was very, very clear that crime prevention was our first duty as police people. When I look back to Commissioners before me, right back to when I joined in 1983, I think we would all say that policing is about preventing crime………We start with preventing crime, we all do that and that is our job.”

Cyber Crime Prevention Courses are also available through the Police Digital Security Centre. For more about the qualifications and costs visit www.crimepreventionacademy.com.