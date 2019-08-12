In Northern Ireland, staff in Policing and Community Safety Partnerships (PCSPs) have gained a Level 3 Introduction to Crime Prevention Award, an accredited qualification delivered by the Police Crime Prevention Academy.

Staff from the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon PCSP, the Derry and Strabane PCSP and the Fermanagh and Omagh PCSP became the first PCSP staff to undertake the accredited Level 3 crime prevention qualification in June. PCSPs are legislated to address crime, fear of crime and anti-social behaviour and are made up of elected members, Independent members and representatives from seven designated statutory bodies including the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). They are jointly funded by the Northern Ireland Policing Board and the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Speaking on behalf of the Police Crime Prevention Academy, the Head of Learning and Development Guy Collyer, pictured, said: “This is an important part of our work in Northern Ireland. The PCSPs now possess good basic skills in Crime Prevention, which will complement the hard work being undertaken by the Police Service of Northern Ireland, who are also undertaking our qualifications.”

Northern Ireland Policing Board Partnership Manager, Sarah Reid said: “We are delighted that a number of PCSP managers have undertaken this qualification which will be of benefit to their work.”

Patricia Gibson from the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon PCSP, said: “When the opportunity arose to co-ordinate the first training course of this type for officers outside of the PSNI we were delighted to be able to help make it happen, along with the two other PCSPs who took part. The role of the PCSP is to work in partnership with other statutory partners to make our communities safer. In our borough, we now have two Community Safety Wardens trained to Level 3 and three Project Officers who have been trained in the Level 4 Certificate in Crime Prevention for Practitioners. With public services stretched and police staff working at capacity we saw this as an opportunity not only to develop our staff but to help support the police and reduce crime in a very practical way.”

Dermot Harrigan from the Derry and Strabane PCSP, said: “It is important that we invest in our staff to enable them to continue to provide an excellent service to our communities. Our two Lead Community Safety Wardens who completed the course were delighted with the standard of training they received. Working in often challenging environments with vulnerable individuals this training will enhance their competencies and allow them to provide informed advice and guidance on how to keep individuals and property safe.”

Thomas O’Reilly, Chairperson Fermanagh and Omagh PCSP, said: “Working with the public to educate and inform about crime prevention is one of the many proactive initiatives delivered by the PCSP and we are delighted that three PCSP Officers have received this training enabling them to provide specialist support throughout the district.”

The Level 3 award supports officers in the provision of appropriate general crime prevention advice. It also equips officers with the knowledge and skills that enable them to undertake a structured approach to conducting a site security survey and making suitable recommendations, including suitable security products. The Level 3 Award can be dovetailed into CPD for officers and staff, as well as providing a stepping stone to the specialist qualification of the Level 4 Certificate in Crime Prevention for Practitioners.

The qualification is part of accredited, regulated and portable qualifications in crime prevention and designing out crime which became available from September 2018. The qualifications provide learning and CPD for those within the police and other public bodies that have a statutory duty around delivering safer communities, such as Community Safety Partnerships, Fire and Rescue, Health and Probation services. The qualifications are also available and relevant to private sector businesses, such as security staff and managers, architects and planners.

As well as scheduled national delivery, the qualifications can be delivered locally dependent on delegate numbers and available budget of an organisation. To find out more email info@crimepreventionacademy.com.