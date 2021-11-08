The physical security product manufacturer Abloy UK has set the dates of its 2022 Academy Foundations and Foundations Plus CPD courses, covering emergency and panic escape compliance.

The free courses are designed for installers, security managers, end users and specifiers. The Foundations course is designed to help delegates understand the minimum legal performance criteria for access control locking applications for fire and escape doors, BS EN 179 and BS EN 1125 and help attendees to specify only compliant solutions. They also include the new BS EN 13637 standard on electronically controlled exit systems for use on escape routes.

For those who complete the first course, the Foundation Plus course is an add-on, on industry standards and compliance terms. This provides attendees with the knowledge to specify products that are suitable for the application and door type.

Both courses are led by Pat Jefferies, Commercial Director at Abloy UK. Pat is retained by BSI and CEN as the UK’s Electric Locking Technical Expert, and is a member of committees responsible for the development and improvement of new standards and legislation across Europe.

Pat said: “Abloy UK has a strong reputation for producing security solutions of superior quality, but we also recognise that the high performance of our products can only be realised by the abilities of the people who specify and install them. This is exactly why we developed the Abloy Academy over 12 years ago – to provide training of the highest standard. In that time, the Academy brand has gone from strength to strength to be widely is recognised as a mark of excellence and accreditation.

“Ever changing legislation means that it’s also important to stay up to date with the latest best practice and being proactive with training is a great way to kick off the new year. Ultimately, the courses are not just about standards for standards sake. Simply put, if an emergency escape system is not compliant then lives are at risk, so I take great pride in knowing that the Academy is doing its part in helping people escape safely from a building if they need to.”

The day-long courses take place at Abloy UK headquarters in Willenhall, West Midlands. Dates are:

Foundation Course Foundation Plus Course

27 January 10 February

24 February 14 April

31 March 07 July

28 April 29 September

26 May

30 June

28 July

28 September

27 October

24 November

For more on products and services from Abloy UK or to book a place on one of the courses, visit https://www.abloy.co.uk/en/abloy/abloy-co-uk/academy/foundations-course/.