The physical security product manufacturer Abloy UK has announced its new schedule of Academy Foundations and Foundations Plus CPD courses for 2023, pictured.

The free courses are designed for installers, security managers, end users and specifiers, giving them the skills and knowledge to ensure safety and security while helping to save lives in an emergency.

The Foundations course is designed to help delegates understand the minimum legal performance criteria for access control locking applications for fire and escape doors, BS EN 179 and BS EN 1125 and help attendees to specify only compliant solutions. They also include the new BS EN 13637 standard on electronically controlled exit systems for use on escape routes.

For those who complete the first course, the Foundation Plus course goes a step further in educating delegates on industry standards and compliance terms. This provides attendees with the knowledge to specify products that are suitable for both the application and door type.

Both courses are led by Pat Jefferies, Commercial Director at Abloy UK. Pat is retained by the standards bodies BSI and CEN as the UK’s Electric Locking Technical Expert, and is a member of committees responsible for the development and improvement of new standards and legislation across Europe.

Pat said: “Abloy UK has always been deeply committed to setting the standard when it comes to emergency and panic escape compliance, and life safety is a critical issue in which we believe education is imperative. Although our products are world renowned for their high performance and superior quality, this can only be realised by the abilities of the people who specify and install them. Specifying and installing a non-compliant solution could put the occupants of a building in danger, and we want to eliminate this risk.

“That’s why we developed the Abloy Academy over 13 years ago – to provide training of the highest standard. In that time, the Academy brand has gone from strength to strength to be widely recognised as a mark of excellence and accreditation. Evolving legislation means that it’s also important to stay up to date with the latest best practice, and being proactive with training is a great way to kick off the New Year.

“It’s not just standards for standards sake. Ultimately, if an emergency escape system is not compliant then lives are at risk, so I take great pride in knowing that the Academy is doing its part in helping people escape safely from a building if they need to.”

The day-long courses take place at Abloy UK head office in Willenhall, West Midlands. Courses can provide two years validity on industry standards. Visit https://www.abloy.co.uk/en/abloy/abloy-co-uk/academy/foundations-course/.