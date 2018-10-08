Tavcom Training, part of Linx International Group, has partnered with the south London-based installer Banham Academy to provide qualifications for apprentices on the new trailblazer scheme.

The trailblazer apprenticeship standard for the fire, security and emergency systems sector is approved by the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills.

The BTEC Level 3 courses by Tavcom cover a three-year apprenticeship through online and classroom teaching, practical exercises, assessments and exams.

Paul Tennent CTSP, Executive Director at Tavcom Training, pictured right, says: “Working in partnership with Banham Academy we are ensuring apprentices gain an essential understanding of theory combined with practical industry experience to kick-start their careers. Meanwhile, the security industry benefits from a steady stream of fully trained and qualified engineers at the end of the process.”

The first cohort of Banham trailblazer apprentices has begun the BTEC Level 3 training. Kevin Faulkner, Banham Academy Operations Director, pictured left, says: “We are delighted to be working alongside Tavcom Training to ensure quality materials and practices are available to support the delivery of our apprenticeships. Achieving the Tavcom qualifications is a great way to measure the progress of our learners and the accreditation provided motivates them on the pathway to completing their apprenticeship.”

Paul Tennent adds: “We are proud to be supporting young engineers and helping to bring new, fully-qualified talent to the sector. We also believe it’s vital that ultimately all trailblazer participants have a level playing field to compete on. Our aim is to raise standards in general across the scheme.”

Visit www.banham.co.uk/banham-group-trailblazer-apprenticeship/.