Paul James Jewellers of Oxted in Surrey have taken a training course in countering ‘smash and grab’ robbery.

Simon Wilson, MD of StoneHawk, pictured, said: “As a result of the training, we received a splendid testimonial and understand that positive changes have followed; with the staff also feeling empowered to be much stronger against potential crime.”

Stephanie Ling, Manager at Paul James Jewellers said: “StoneHawk’s stop smash and grabs training was very professional, clear and concise. Given that Simon has been in the police force for some years prior to starting this company, I think his delivery had a great personal touch as this is clearly something he is very passionate about. I was particularly wanting our two less experienced staff members to pick up some tips and ways of dealing with these difficult situations, and they definitely have.”

As Paul James Jewellers are members of the National Association of Jewellers, they received a 10pc discount on the training.

Background

StoneHawk’s four-hour training course is delivered nationally at a retailer’s showroom or designated training suite, and is available to jewellers and high-end retailers. Visit www.stonehawk.co.uk.