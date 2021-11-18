College demonstration

The fire safety and security installation company Churches Fire & Security has partnered with Eastleigh College in Hampshire, to deliver free training to electrical learners. During a hands-on demonstration, third-year electrical learners were shown the mechanics of a standard emergency lighting system and how to correctly install and service for customers to meet British Standard laws of fire safety.

As well as studying the importance of maintaining fire safety services for customers, the learners found out about the Churches business practices and their work across the UK.

Beyond the product training, the learners could use their electrical knowledge on test panels and learn how to mark up premises’ floor plans for the installation of emergency lighting.

Churches also detailed career options after graduation. Highlighting opportunities in the fire and safety industry, the Southampton-based company says that it’s working to help young people into work with the free training and insight into the role of electrical technicians.

Steve Lewis, Regional Service Manager at Churches, visited the College with two technicians who took time from their schedule of maintenance to talk with the learners. Steve said: “These learners are acutely aware of the importance of electrical safety, and demonstrating how Churches install and service fire safety services helped them to think of their career options beyond college.”

Pete Joddrell, Deputy Principal at Eastleigh College said: “We are delighted that Churches Fire & Security have taken the time to come and visit the College and speak to our learners. The benefits of having industry experts come into the college are significant and learners are able to relate their college course to real working practices. We hope that it has inspired them to follow in the footsteps of the experts at Churches.”

About Churches Fire & Security

The company was set up in 1992 and is based at Chandlers Ford. It recently has begun offering online fire safety training, to equip users with understanding of how they can help to prevent a fire, as well as how to act if a fire occurs. Visit https://www.churchesfire.com/.