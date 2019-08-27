Ciaran Barry CSyP

At Linx International Group, the security, risk management, consultancy and training services company, its Director of Group Operations, Ciaran Barry, has been admitted to the Register of Chartered Security Professionals (CSyP).

Before joining Linx in 2015, Ciaran spent nine years in the British Army and worked at Hertfordshire Police for over eight years as a detective. He holds a Diploma in Security Management (with Distinction), the ASIS Certified Protection Professional qualification (CPP) and is actively involved within the Security Institute and ASIS International.

He’s the latest member of the Linx International Group to receive the CSyP post nominal, joining Managing Director, David Gill CSyP (a member of the Chartered Security Professionals Registration Authority) and Group Director, Angus Darroch-Warren, on the Register. Each of the 142 security practitioners on the Register have proven themselves in the disciplines of: Security Knowledge, Practical Application, Communication, Leadership and Personal Commitment. They also commit to a code of conduct and a professional disciplinary code, and continuous professional development.

He says: “Being admitted to the Register of Chartered Security Professionals is a great honour and privilege. It is an achievement I am extremely proud of and I would like to thank all those who have supported, trained and mentored me throughout my career. The Register is an elite group of highly respected security professionals, all of whom share the ethos to inspire and support others to attain and sustain the very highest standards and proficiency, and these are values that are important to me professionally and personally.”

About CSyP

The Register of Chartered Security Professionals was set up under a Royal Charter issued to the Worshipful Company of Security Professionals in the UK and was launched in 2011. Being admitted to the Register and becoming a CSyP is a means of being recognised and continuing to represent the highest standards and ongoing proficiency. Visit https://security-institute.org/csyp/.