Tavcom Training reports that its distance learning course CCTV over IP Networking has been awarded a BTEC Level 3 accreditation by Pearson.

The trainers say their course is suitable for those with little or no prior knowledge of IP networks, and provides what’s required to be able to install, repair and maintain an array of electronic security systems, such as CCTV, access control, intruder alarms, and fire alarms. Delivered through Tavcom’s bespoke online learning platform, the course can be taken at the learners’ own pace with the backing of a support tutor and comes with formal CPD points upon completion. The training company has several accredited distance learning courses already under its belt.

Andrew Saywell, Business Development Manager for Tavcom, pictured, says: “Tavcom Training is committed to supporting professionals. When it comes to progressing your security career, we’re seeing accreditation is becoming more and more necessary and have been taking steps to make that even more achievable for people. The BTEC Level 3 accreditation of our CCTV over IP Networking course is a key stepping stone in reaching that goal, one that also reflects our learners’ needs for professional recognition and integrity in the technical security field.”

Those taking the course can opt for the non-accredited route if they choose. Andrew adds: “Accessibility remains key for us. We want our learners to be in control of their learning journey and professional development. To reflect this, learners will still have the option to follow the non-accredited route on this course and achieve a Tavcom Training Certificate as an alternative – a recognition that carries weight alone.”

Tavcom online courses are now 25pc off until June 30 using the code Tavcom25. Andrew adds: “As the world’s leading technical security training provider we are working hard to provide security professionals with many routes in order to continue their professional education. We couldn’t be prouder that we’ve added yet another internationally recognised accreditation to our portfolio.”

Tavcom Training is part of Linx International Group and a regular exhibitor at the Security TWENTY exhibitions; visit: https://www.tavcom.com/.