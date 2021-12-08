The IFPO UK & Ireland Being Human mental health awareness programme was developed with the Learning and Development provider, Ethos Farm. It is part of a suite of online courses that IFPO UK & Ireland offer. IFPO (International Foundation for Protection Officers ) and Ethos Farm are finalists in the UK OSPAs (Outstanding Security Performance Awards) for the Being Human scheme. The 2022 UK OSPAs winners will be announced in London in February.

IFPO UK have welcomed the commitment of security and property services organisation Classic Services Group to the programme. After trialling the program CSG, who are a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of highest-scoring SIA-approved guarding companies, have block purchased with a view to putting all their frontline personnel through it. CSG Managing Director, Charlotte Thompson, said: “The Being Human awareness programme will enable our staff to be able to deal with a variety of situations with a more open view. It will empower them to make clearer, informed decisions on how best to deal with people in any given situation to get the best outcome.”

IFPO UK & Ireland Director, Mike Hurst CPP, pictured, added: “Classic Services Group share the same commitment to education and wellbeing as IFPO and realise the importance of not just talking about it, but delivering a solution.”

Visit www.ifpo.uk.