Bank, SBRC partner

The Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC) and Royal Bank of Scotland have formalised a partnership. The bank will offer access to SBRC-delivered cyber security workshops for its corporate and commercial customers.

Jude McCorry, CEO of SBRC, pictured, said: “Time and time again, we see fear overcome individuals and organisations when the topic of becoming cyber ready is raised. The proactivity being shown by the Royal Bank in extending the already strong relationship with the SBRC is to be commended. This partnership that we have created with the Royal Bank and the steps they are taking to support their customers is unique in Scotland. Through the programmes and workshops that we will deliver, it will contribute to will further extending the cyber awareness of organisations across Scotland.”

The Royal Bank will promote the workshops and relevant resources through its Business Hub, rbsbusinesshub.com. Insight from a recent cyber webinar, plus resources on cyber awareness, ransomware and reputation management can be found on the Business Hub.

The bank has been an SBRC member for five years. Given the rise in cyber incidents, the bank worked with SBRC on how its business customer base could become more prepared to mitigate the impact of digital crime. Now the bank’s local authority and higher education customers will gain access to this value-added training. This will include invitations to attend ‘Exercise in a Box’ workshops =in June and executive scenario planning sessions, adapted according to suit each customer.

Malcolm Buchanan, Managing Director, Corporate & Commercial Banking, Scotland at Royal Bank of Scotland said: “While all our customers have been impacted from the grips of the pandemic over the last two years, the everyday challenges we faced before it have not disappeared – including cyber hacks and scams. The threat of cyber security related incidents is higher than ever, and so where we can support a proportion of our customer base by providing guidance and access to education to ensure they don’t become the next victim – we will. By partnering with the SBRC, we will not only be able to directly introduce our customers to cyber experts but will be able to extend the education of so many of our local authority and higher education customers who want the skills and expertise to address the threat at hand.”

About the SBRC

Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC) is a non-profit body to support and help protect Scottish businesses, whether from crime or other man-made or natural risks. Visit https://www.sbrcentre.co.uk/.