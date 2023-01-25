Banham opens apprenticeship academy in Derby

London-based Banham Academy are opening a second apprenticeship academy, in Derby.

The skills and training centre will officially open its doors at Pride Park near the city centre on Monday, January 30, with a cohort of 15 apprentices enrolled, ready to start the Level 3 Fire Emergency and Security Systems (FESS) Technician Apprenticeship Standard. As Banham, based in SW18, says, Derby is easily accessible for apprentices throughout the Midlands and north. The new training centre will allow the Academy to further their reach across the UK, offering their accredited training to more young people and continue to provide the next generation of engineers with career pathways in the fire and security sectors.

Kevin Faulkner, Head of Banham Academy, said: ‘I am thrilled to announce Banham Academy’s expansion into Derby. This is a wonderful moment for us all at the Banham Academy and a true testament to our continued success in delivering FESS and shaping the next generation of engineers within our sector.

‘Our decision to expand into the East Midlands was due to demand – we wanted to make our training more accessible in the north to allow young people in these areas to also benefit from the outstanding skills and training we have been offering apprentices in London. Banham Academy have continued to raise the bar for excellence in the delivery of the FESS apprenticeship and we cannot wait to see the impact we’ll be making across the country through our new Derby training centre.’

About Banham Academy

More than 60 apprentices have graduated from there since it opened its doors in 2017; some 50 employers in England use the Academy for training their workforces. In 2021, the Academy was the first training provider in the fire and security sector to have an approved apprenticeship scheme by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), which apprentices in Derby will also be able to access. Visit https://www.banham.co.uk/academy/.