Approved monitoring seminar

New from the control room monitoring software developer Bold Communications is training, approved by The Security Institute, for technical and operational practitioners wishing to improve their understanding of remote safety and security monitoring. As the UK software developer and supplier of the integrated monitoring platform, Gemini, Bold points to nearly 40 years experience working with commercial ARCs as well as private control rooms.

The free seminar is eligible for CPD points for Institute members. Covered are what a monitoring system does, how it can be used, the various communications and monitored technologies and how high-level integration can achieve savings and add value. Sessions will focus on developments in the sector and issues to be considered when specifying a system.

Attendance can be run at your place of work as a ‘lunch and learn’ session, to minimise loss of work time while providing direct access to specialists with backgrounds in the technology. Those attending will have a greater understanding of how security technology integrated and operated within a remote monitoring platform can make a bigger contribution than the sum of its parts, says Bold.

These one-hour seminars can be arranged at a time and place to suit and are aimed at practitioners in all security sectors; whether you are new to monitoring operations or are seeking to update your knowledge.

Bold Managing Director, Brian Kelly, said: “Remote monitoring is a rapidly developing sector touching nearly all aspects of technical security. Consequently, there is a growing appetite among practitioners for increased knowledge and understanding, whether they are operating a monitoring control room or availing themselves of a monitoring service. The Approved Training Provider scheme provides an excellent opportunity to get that knowledge out there.”

