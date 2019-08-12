Reliance High-Tech has announced an apprenticeship scheme. The Bracknell-based firm has 33 service engineers across the UK, whose job it is to meet its customers’ needs. Carl Smith, the company’s head of service said: ‘As a result of our success we need to add personnel to our servicing department. We decided that a great way to do this would be to introduce an apprenticeship programme and recruit three people from different areas of the country to join us. Reliance High-Tech is committed to improving the security sector and our apprenticeship programme will provide the knowledge required to configure, install, maintain and troubleshoot security installations in line with current and future practices. It’s the first time for a few years that we have been in a position to take on apprentices, so this is a really exciting time for us.’

Candidates must have a keen interest in electronics and security technology, and be IT literate. The apprenticeship will last for about three years and individuals will work towards a Level 3 Diploma in Electronic, Security and Emergency Systems. Applicants should also have a full driving licence, as they will be provided with a company vehicle. The apprentice will be mentored by one of Reliance’s senior service engineers, who will be able to offer on the job training, while ensuring that they gain relevant experience across a range of vertical sectors.

Carl Smith added: “Apprenticeships make organisations more effective, productive and competitive, and they are a proven way to train the workforce of the future. I firmly believe that there is a huge amount of talent out there, so we want to hear from young men and women living in Bolton and the surrounding areas, London and the surrounding areas, or along the M4 corridor between Swindon and Bristol, who have the drive and determination to succeed.”

To find out more, email the company; info@reliancehightech.co.uk.