In St Albans, Sandringham School recently spent nearly £8m in new build and renovation of its campus. The local installer Amthal Fire & Security maintains the school’s intruder alarms. A former pupil Luke Allam, is now responsible for his old school to carry out necessary testing, while not disrupting timetables.

Says Paul Chandler, Campus Manager at Sandringham: “We are very proud of our learning environment and are constantly looking at ways to develop and enhance our campus site. At all times, we are very conscious of our duty of care in safeguarding our students, and staff to ensure they can learn and teach in a safe environment.

“Site security is constantly under review and firmly based on the principles of risk assessment. Here, Amthal has proven themselves as an ideal partner, always available to offer advice and proactive in arranging work and maintenance schedules around school learning. Of course, we were delighted to welcome back Luke and to see his career progression.”

Luke Allam is an apprentice Engineer at Amthal, an SSAIB-accredited firm. He said: “It was great to be back at Sandringham, a school that I enjoyed attending and provided me with so many critical skills to take into my adult life. Now working there as an Apprentice and putting into practice all that I have learned as an Engineer to maintain the intruder alarm systems, means so much, knowing I am helping to protect what’s precious to so many students and staff on site.”

Paul Rosenthal, Amthal Sales Director added: “What our long-term relationship with Sandringham School demonstrates is our preferred approach to working with our clients, in true partnership. Nowhere is this more important than in the education sector, where security is critical to maintain as a duty of care to all who attend, whether to teach, learn or visit. As a special factor for Sandringham, is our ability to showcase our core belief in Apprenticeship schemes, to nurture talent and allow each individual the responsibility to develop their own job-specific skills. Luke has settled into his role and works alongside our more experienced staff, out on sites such as his old school, as often as possible to put his learning skills into practice.”