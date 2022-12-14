Sales training

Chubb has created a training and coaching programme for its sales managers. The fire safety product company has created it with the Professional Sales Academy (PSA), which offers accredited sales education, and partner to the Institute of Sales Professionals.

Some 21 sales managers from Chubb across the UK and Ireland can achieve a Level 5 Sales Coach Accreditation that proves their ability to professionally develop and care for their teams and aligns to Chubb’s commitment to Building Great Leaders. The programme covers professional standards of coaching that include coaching theory, ways to gain insight and understand the individuals in their teams, motivation and positive psychology, and the ability to reflect and take ownership of their managerial style. They finish by completing coaching projects.

Alison Matthias, Managing Director of the Professional Sales Academy, said: “Sales is a constant high-performance activity that companies rely on to survive. In many ways it is like elite sports. Like sports, to stay high performing, resilient and to find the role enjoyable and stimulating, salespeople need great sales coaches. This is all the more important post-covid as sales professionals navigate all the changes it has brought to their personal circumstances and the needs of customers. Sales managers can’t be expected to do this in the demanding world of sales without receiving high-quality education and coaching support themselves.”

The programme is designed to fit around a manager’s day job, using blended learning that includes online classes, workshops, and coursework that make the most of on-the-job opportunities for coaching. Managers have a personal coach and can do peer-to-peer learning. Alison added: “It sets managers up for a step change in the way they relate to, support and develop their teams to drive sales performance.”

Once complete, the managers will achieve the Level 5 Sales Coach Accreditation. With further study, this qualification can contribute to a Level 5 Sales Coach qualification or be the foundation for a Level 5 Sales Manager Diploma.

Martin Smith, Group Sales Director at Chubb said: “Our purpose is to build great leaders, and this investment in our sales force demonstrates our commitment to give our colleagues all the tools they need to take control of professionalising their sales careers and provide the framework for them to invest in their own sales development and in the people, they are leading. I am passionate about raising standards and making Chubb the industry leader when it comes to providing our customers with the best advice to make well informed decisions for their fire and security needs.”

The course will take six months to complete, with managers giving about one hour each week to their studies.