The trade association the BSIA has appointed David Scott as the new Managing Director of the training body Skills for Security (SfS).

Skills for Security works with employers to improve security skills and standards of professionalism by providing access to apprenticeship security training courses and security qualifications, for people employed in security roles across the UK.

David, pictured, was Curriculum and Quality Manager at New College Lanarkshire, where he has worked for over eight years. David was instrumental in expanding the college to be among the largest providers of fire and security apprenticeships in the UK, and was among the speakers at the ST19 conference and exhibition in Glasgow in the spring.

Having come through an apprenticeship himself and qualified to degree level in teaching and management, David recently became an accredited chartered manager with the Chartered Management Institute. His goal; to raise apprenticeship participation, employer engagement in training and drive industry improvements by raising the standard of training delivered throughout the UK.

Mike Reddington, Chief Executive, BSIA, said: “His commitment to the industry is clearly evident and he regularly attends key industry events across the UK to deliver engaging and promotional talks about training. In 2018 this passion was recognised when he was named as an IFSEC Global Influencer in the category of Security Design, Installation and Integration.

“I believe that David’s passion, knowledge, drive, skills and experience, combined with the support of the Skills for Security team means that the number of apprentices we put through our training programmes will grow significantly, and that Skills for Security will achieve its strategic aim of becoming the UK leader in this sector.”

David will be based at the Knutsford office and will take up his role in August.