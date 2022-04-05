Cyber Tech That Helps Business Security

New safety systems and devices are constantly being developed, and sometimes businesses struggle to keep up. So, here’s our guide to the latest Cyber Security technology.

Why should you be aware of the latest technology?

Implementing the latest cyber technology is increasingly important when it comes to long-term Business Security. Indeed, the variety and scale of cyber-attacks now surpass most physical security dangers, so implementing the right measures against these threats is crucial for companies.

As well as becoming more advanced, cyber security issues are constantly changing and leaving greater potential for damage. This means that the measures and security technology you put in place needs to be up to date with constantly evolving threats.

What is the latest cyber technology?

Some key examples of the latest developments in cyber security technology include:

These are used to analyse a range of data, such as logs and communications, to detect discrepancies and suspicious activities in your company accounts.

Basing itself on the idea that your network is already compromised, this model enhances internal and external systems in your business security.

Granting access to your company systems through another device such as a smartphone can leave you far less vulnerable to digital threats.

This is a subsection of AI and works by analysing how users operate across your system so it can flag abnormal behaviour.

DLP utilises cyber technology such as encryption to enhance your business security by protecting your data down to individual files, making it safer to move your information.

Cloud computing is designed to prevent cyber-attacks by allowing data to be moved off vulnerable devices and into a more secure digital network.

