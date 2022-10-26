Staying safe in the metaverse

The metaverse is an incredibly hot topic, and one that we’re seeing increasingly discussed in and outside the technology sector, writes Quentyn Taylor, Canon EMEA’s Senior Director in Information Security and Global Response.

Its development is unarguably an extremely exciting prospect – particularly for gamers and movie buffs, whose experience will be boosted and perhaps even taken to levels never before realised.

While these possibilities can feel exhilarating, there is still little understanding of the true impact of the metaverse on users, given its early stages. It’s not a stretch to say that there could and will likely be a darker side to it, which could result in many problems around data privacy, excessive tracking and user manipulation. And without the right steps being taken, unperturbed use of the metaverse could cause a whole host of security issues.

So as the ‘platform’ inevitably grows, how can users and organisations alike prepare?

The potential dangers of the metaverse

How the metaverse will look exactly is very much still up for debate, but one truth is that it will create an immersive experience for its users. As such, technology like VR headsets and goggles will be elevated to new heights within the metaverse, which will also inevitably lead to more data being collected on a user. Things like eye movement, heart rate, skin precipitation, and iris dilation or contraction will be used for the metaverse to respond to a user’s reaction in real time and change the environment as it sees fit – but many users are likely to be unaware of this, and unknowingly consent to sharing this information.

This information could then be used in several ways. When combined, these inadvertent reactions can reveal key information around a person’s emotional state and subconscious, which could then be collected and used against them. For example, it could be used by marketers to overly impact purchasing decisions, by smart scammers to manipulate their actions, or by businesses to monitor employees’ productivity, leading to a more pressured work environment.

Something also to be considered is that many of the risks that we face as a society today are likely to be maximised within the metaverse, trickling down to serious issues around privacy, tracking and manipulation. We might see cases of “theft” of digital assets such as NFTs, potential copyright complaints around digital avatars, and new levels of ‘trolling’ in the form of stalking and harassment.

The risk of a data scandal (and problem with a ‘wait and see’ attitude)

Technology leaders – including myself – can prophesise all we like, but the reality is that with the metaverse still in its infancy, we still don’t know all the possible use-cases and applications to gauge risks fully. But what we do know is that data will be at the centre of them.

As the metaverse grows, it’s highly likely that we’ll reach a tipping point that calls for more governance on how user data is captured and used, and how regulation will need to be enforced. The difficulty lies in the fact that it’s likely a case of having to wait for the worst to happen before we can truly understand the regulations that will be needed – and it is only at this point that we can really respond accordingly. The obvious problem here is that while these use cases are being built, people in the metaverse are left vulnerable to the unknown risks.

The best (or worst?) is yet to come

Of course, all the above focuses on worst-case scenarios about the potential impacts on users’ wellbeing. There are also many positive ways the metaverse could impact peoples’ lives and societies, such as better training and enhanced patient care – and it will be truly exciting to see how the development of such areas plays out in the years to come.

For now, however, users and organisations engaging with the metaverse should make themselves as aware as possible of the potential risks. It is only through this attitude of always having one eye open that we can prepare as best we can and mitigate any potential negative impacts. This will be key to making the most of the incredible technological developments the metaverse can provide, and ensuring we use it correctly and to the best of its seemingly boundless ability.