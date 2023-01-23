Shining a light on solar panel theft

As the demand for alternative and cost-effective energy sources continues to rise, criminals are taking advantage of the situation by targeting solar farms, says Rachael Oakley, Head of Crime Intelligence, at the security company DeterTech (formerly known as The SmartWater Group).

Recent reports from Germany highlight a significant increase in solar panel thefts, with law enforcement attributing the crimes to the current energy crisis and growing demand for solar energy. In the UK, solar farms are also at risk of similar criminal activity. Security professionals in the industry must take proactive measures to address this emerging threat by assessing areas of vulnerability, implementing deterrents, and detecting attempted thefts.

By following successful strategies used to combat other types of equipment theft, such as cable theft, solar panel systems can be better protected. It is crucial for security professionals to stay informed and take necessary steps to safeguard valuable assets.

Identifying regional hotspots

Solar panel systems located in remote areas are particularly vulnerable to theft due to a lack of physical barriers, CCTV monitoring, and lighting. These locations are often left unattended overnight, making them easy targets for criminals. These criminals may target solar farms in these remote locations, returning multiple times as they become familiar with the site and its security measures.

A multi-layered approach

The persistence of criminals targeting solar panel systems highlights the importance of implementing a multi-layered approach to security. This approach should fall in line with the traditional five D’s methodology of perimeter protection: Deter, Detect, Deny, Delay and Defend.

1. Crime intelligence

Security budgets are often limited, which makes it crucial to make informed decisions about where and how to allocate resources. Intelligence gathering is key in making these decisions. Organised criminal gangs tend to rely on familiar methods for committing solar panel thefts, and their movements can often be predicted. By paying attention to advisories issued by law enforcement and local media reports, site operators can identify times and locations that are at high risk for theft. The end goal is not to make the site impenetrable, but rather to make it visibly secure enough that criminals will perceive the risk of attempting entry as too high. This approach can be a cost-effective way to protect solar panel systems and deter criminal activity.

2. Physical barriers

Like other valuable assets, solar panels must be protected from theft and vandalism as much as possible. One effective way to do this is by installing physical barriers that make it difficult for thieves to remove panels from the site. Strong physical barriers can discourage trespassing and vandalism and make it harder for criminals to scope out a site. Even if criminals manage to bypass the barriers, it will limit the amount of stolen property they can escape with.

3. Detection and Deterrents

To combat the threat of solar panel thefts, it is essential for solar farms in remote locations to implement robust crime detection. This includes the installation of surveillance cameras, lighting, and physical barriers, as well as having a security team on site or on call to respond to any incidents. These measures can help to deter criminals and protect the solar farm from costly damage.

It is important to communicate the security measures put in place through prominent signage throughout the site. If criminals know that a panel is traceable or that their identity may be revealed, they are less likely to act on their malicious intent. CCTV and forensic marking solutions not only act as powerful deterrents, but they also increase the chances of a successful conviction and recovery if a theft does occur. These security measures can provide valuable evidence to aid in the identification and prosecution of criminals.