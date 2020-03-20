Today’s threat landscape is unpredictable and volatile, writes Martin Cronin, CEO, Patriot One, pictured.

This uncertainty will only become more acute as pressure on police forces continues to mount. Budgets for police services continue to be constrained and the political climate remains unstable. When this is set against the unrelenting backdrop of rising international threat levels, it’s clear that a new approach to security is needed.

The challenge demands a security response that is proactive, adaptable and dynamic. As we look ahead to the future of public security, it’s clear that new technologies, such those that incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI), can dramatically improve the effectiveness of today’s physical security systems.

The capabilities of today’s physical security technologies are astonishing. With many developed with AI functionality at their core, these advancements are geared to solve a range of challenges:

– Visible weapon detection. Computer vision technology has existed for over a decade. Now, with the power of real-time AI software, integrated with current VMS systems, threat objects held by an assailant can be identified for immediate response.

– Abnormal behaviour detection. This same AI driven computer vision technology can learn the normal behaviour of a crowd in specific settings, so when unusual behaviours occur, such as a fight, security can be alerted.

– Sensor technologies. These can detect trace chemicals, like gunpowder, explosives and chemical agents, to parts per billion by “sniffing” the air at a safe stand-off range, helping security teams to track and stop terrorists before they act.

– Hidden weapon detection. The AI approach to learning visible objects and human behavioural patterns can be applied to discovering hidden threat objects, too. Using microwave radar and magnetic sensors to scan individuals and bags for threat objects and mass casualty weapons protects individual identity, while allowing security personnel to proactively address a potential threat before a weapon is drawn or used.

All these technologies can be covertly deployed, integrated into a complete threat detection platform within a security command and control operations centre, and monitored by trained professionals. Combining multiple sensors into a single platform can provide an all-encompassing, proactive security approach, for a wide range of venues, such as schools, office buildings, event venues and transport systems. The result is a comprehensive, non-obstructive approach to safeguarding the citizenry.

A benefit of using data-driven algorithms to identify threat objects is that it removes human bias in identifying suspicious individuals. AI-enabled technologies can be completely objective in a way that is innately difficult for people. This should come as a welcome relief for today’s law enforcement who face constant scrutiny for profiling.

With the advent of so much technological innovation, a level of caution must be exerted. Despite ongoing global debate, there remains little regulation about the use of AI in security. One thing is certain; it must be deployed in the right place, at the right time, with the right objectives. People don’t want to live in a fortress. They don’t want to be protected by omni-present, overbearing security systems that infringe on their privacy. It’s essential that the right balance is struck to ensure we don’t sleepwalk into a mass surveillance society.

A layered, covert, multi-sensor approach to threat detection offers a rational solution. By deploying sensor technologies that detect weapons and active threats first, before individual identification, public concern about living in a ‘Big-Brother’ society is mitigated. People don’t surrender their privacy to ensure their safety.

As AI-driven technologies become more mainstream, some may question whether the impact it will have on security jobs. However, like many industries, the solution is not mass redundancy and layoffs, but the evolution of skills.

Most importantly, security personnel should receive training to help them work alongside these new AI-driven technologies, including guidance on policies and procedures, and how to identify behavioural indicators that may be apparent prior to attacks.

Despite the enormous potential of such technologies, the role of people must not be disregarded. Technology can provide information and alert security officers of a threat, but it cannot negotiate with or physically stop an attacker. This is where the human element comes in. However advanced security systems become, the world will always need human engagement for action, compassion and empathy in moments of crisis.

We need people, new technology platforms, policies and procedures working together to create safer public and private spaces. Technology alone can only go so far. As a stand-alone solution, it is not the silver bullet to solving the UK’s security problems.

In order to be most effective, technology must be embedded into national security policies and become an integral pillar of security training programmes. To be successful and effective. decision makers must have a comprehensive understanding of how to best implement and integrate technology. The emergence of smart, innovative solutions will arm today’s security professionals with the tools needed to enhance and modernise security systems to defend against the omnipresent threat.